Lowe went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 8-3 loss to the White Sox.

Lowe is surging at the dish with multiple hits in four of the last five games. He's 9-for-20 with two homers and three RBI during that run. The five-game run is part of a larger surge; Lowe is slashing .347/.382/.653 with nine extra-base hits (six HR), 12 RBI and 12 runs scored over 20 contests.