Lowe went 0-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Royals.

The first baseman remains stuck in a 32-game power drought -- he launched his last home run May 14 -- but Lowe found a way to contribute. The steal was his second of the season, and while he did pilfer a career-high eight bags in 2021, he's managed only five stolen bases in 373 games since then. Lowe is slashing .214/.294/.262 during his homerless streak with just five doubles, nine RBI and nine runs.