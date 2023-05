Lowe went 2-for-4 with a walk, double and run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Pirates.

Lowe extended a hit streak to six games with a first-inning single. He later doubled and now is 12-for-23 (.522) with four walks, three doubles and seven runs scored during the run. The first baseman is putting together another fine season and ranks fifth in fWAR at 1.4.