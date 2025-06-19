Rangers' Patrick Corbin: Allows four runs in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Corbin (4-6) took the loss against the Royals on Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts over five innings.
Corbin allowed all four runs in the third inning, highlighted by a three-run homer from Maikel Garcia. While the veteran southpaw has just three quality starts this season, Wednesday marked the first time in 13 outings that he surrendered more than three earned runs. He'll carry a 3.91 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 53:23 K:BB across 71.1 innings into a road matchup with the Orioles next week.
