Corbin (4-7) allowed five runs on nine hits over five-plus innings Monday, striking out six and taking a loss against Baltimore.

Corbin gave up one run through four innings before Jackson Holliday ripped a three-run shot in the fifth. Corbin then loaded the bases without recording an out in the sixth inning but Baltimore only scratched across one run after he was removed. He produced a surprising 3.13 ERA through his first six starts this year but has since registered a 5.04 ERA over his last 44.2 frames (eight appearances). Corbin now owns a 4.24 ERA and a 59:23 K:BB for the season. It's unclear when his next start will be, as Jacob Latz will make a spot-start Tuesday and Nathan Eovaldi (triceps) is expected to return from the injured list later this week.