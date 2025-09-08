Rangers' Patrick Corbin: Falls short of quality start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Corbin didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Houston, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with five strikeouts across 5.2 innings.
Corbin fell one out short of his second quality start in his last 11 appearances, getting pulled with two outs in the fifth inning after 82 pitches. The left-hander has been volatile recently, having allowed four or more runs in three of his last five starts, including Sunday's outing. He threw eight shutout innings against the Angels in the other start. He'll take a 4.36 ERA into his next start, which is slated to come against the Mets.
