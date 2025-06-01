Corbin (3-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Cardinals. He struck out three.

Corbin delivered a serviceable outing Saturday, but a lack of run support resulted in his fourth loss of the season. Despite the loss, the left-hander is having a nice bounceback campaign after posting a 5.62 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 174.2 regular-season innings with the Nationals in 2024. Through 10 starts in 2025, the 35-year-old owns a 3.71 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 53.1 innings.