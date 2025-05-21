Corbin (3-3) took the loss against the Yankees on Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three across five innings.

Despite limiting the Yankees to three runs Tuesday, Corbin still came away with the loss as the Rangers were kept off the board until the ninth frame. Corbin hasn't yielded more than three earned runs in each of his eight starts this season and has a 3.59 ERA over 42.2 innings, which is in stark contrast to the 5.71 ERA he posted across the four prior years. He's in line to face the White Sox on the road this weekend.