Wisdom entered Wednesday's game after Asdrubal Cabrera was removed due to a hand injury. Wisdom struck out in his only at-bat.

The Rangers are downplaying Cabrera's injury, referring to his removal from the game as precautionary. Texas next plays Friday, so the team has time to monitor how the hand responds before making a decision about Cabrera's availability. If Cabrera can't go, expect Wisdom to fill in at third base.