Wisdom will start at first base and bat eighth Sunday against the Athletics.

With Rougned Odor (knee) recently joining Ronald Guzman (hamstring) on the shelf, the Rangers have sported a new-look left side of the infield of late. Wisdom will draw in for Guzman at first base in what marks his fourth consecutive start. The 27-year-old should have a fairly clear path to at-bats until at least one of the two injured players is activated.