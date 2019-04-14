Rangers' Patrick Wisdom: Fourth straight start
Wisdom will start at first base and bat eighth Sunday against the Athletics.
With Rougned Odor (knee) recently joining Ronald Guzman (hamstring) on the shelf, the Rangers have sported a new-look left side of the infield of late. Wisdom will draw in for Guzman at first base in what marks his fourth consecutive start. The 27-year-old should have a fairly clear path to at-bats until at least one of the two injured players is activated.
