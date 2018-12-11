Wisdom was traded from the Cardinals to the Rangers on Tuesday in exchange for Drew Robinson.

Wisdom was no longer needed as corner infield depth in St. Louis following the acquisition of Paul Goldschmidt. The 27-year-old spent the majority of the 2018 season with Triple-A Memphis, hitting .288/.363/.480 with 15 homers and 11 stolen bases across 107 games. He also made his major-league debut, slashing .260/.362/.520 with four homers and a pair of steals across 32 games for the big club. Wisdom currently projects as infield depth for Texas, though he could also compete for a starting job if Jurickson Profar is traded before Opening Day.