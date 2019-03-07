Wisdom entered Wednesday's game against the Giants as a replacement at first base. He went 0-for-2 and is hitting .136 (3-for-22) over 10 spring games.

For a while during the offseason, Wisdom looked like he was going to be Texas' starting third baseman. That was before the organization signed Asdrubal Cabrera, who is the favorite to start at the hot corner. As such, the Rangers are exposing Wisdom to first base -- he played three games there last season with the Cardinals -- to provide depth at both corner infield positions.