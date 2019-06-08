Rangers' Peter Fairbanks: Called up by Rangers
Fairbanks' contract was selected from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.
Fairbanks hadn't pitched above High-A prior to this season, but he's made a rapid rise to the majors this year. In 23 innings across the three highest levels of the minors in 2019, he owns a 2.35 ERA, a 40.5 percent strikeout rate and a 5.6 percent walk rate. His track record is quite short, but it's hard to argue with the 25-year-old's numbers. Joe Palumbo was optioned to clear a spot on the 25-man roster, with Nick Gardewine designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man.
