Garcia returned to the Rangers' training camp Friday after his run with Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic ended earlier this week, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Garcia worked in a high-leverage role for Team Mexico as a setup reliever for Mariners' closer Andres Munoz. After serving as the Rangers' closer at times in 2025, Garcia is competing with Chris Martin for that job entering this season. The former was somewhat shaky in the role last season, when he converted just nine of 16 save opportunities.