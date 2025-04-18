Garcia earned the save in Thursday's win 5-3 over the Angels, throwing a clean ninth inning and striking out one.

Garcia didn't have to do much to net his first save of the year, inducing two quick groundouts after fanning the leadoff batter on three pitches. Each of his five pitches overall landed for strikes Thursday. Closer Luke Jackson worked each of the past two days, and setup man Chris Martin was summoned to retire the top of the Angels' lineup in the eighth inning. That said, Garcia has five holds as opposed to one save in 2025, so he's unlikely to see very much ninth-inning work going forward despite producing a 2.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB through nine frames of work.