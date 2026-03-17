Rangers' Robert Garcia: Sharp in Cactus League return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia struck out two over one scoreless and hitless inning in Monday's spring game against the White Sox.
Garcia pitched for the first time since returning from the World Baseball Classic. The left-hander made quick work of the White Sox in the sixth inning, retiring the side on 13 pitches (nine strikes). Garcia remains in the mix to close games for the Rangers along with Chris Martin.
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