The Rangers are expected to call up Tellez from Triple-A Round Rock, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

He would take the roster spot vacated by Jake Burger, who landed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left quad strain. Tellez inked a minor-league contract with the Rangers earlier this month after being released by the Mariners following a stint in Seattle that saw him slash .208/.249/.434 with 11 homers. While Burger and Joc Pederson (hand) are out, Tellez will likely see regular reps against right-handed pitching between first base and designated hitter.