Tellez started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 win over Cleveland.

Tellez swatted his third home run in 24 games since being promoted to the majors July 18. He appears to be in line for regular plate appearances in the short term, as Friday's start at first base was his fourth in the five games since the Rangers placed Jake Burger (wrist) on the 10-day injured list. All of his starts have come against right-handers.