Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Goes deep in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tellez started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 win over Cleveland.
Tellez swatted his third home run in 24 games since being promoted to the majors July 18. He appears to be in line for regular plate appearances in the short term, as Friday's start at first base was his fourth in the five games since the Rangers placed Jake Burger (wrist) on the 10-day injured list. All of his starts have come against right-handers.
More News
-
Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Starts at first base•
-
Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Out against right-hander•
-
Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Sends game into extras•
-
Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Maintaining strong side of platoon•
-
Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Idle versus lefty•
-
Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Drives in two runs in victory•