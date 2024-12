The Rangers designated Huff for assignment Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Huff has put up a .768 OPS with 10 home runs in 214 career plate appearances in the majors, albeit with a 33.6 percent strikeout rate. He never really got an extended look at the major-league level, but Huff should draw some interest via trade or waivers, especially if a team believes he can be capable enough defensively at catcher.