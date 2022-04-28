site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Sam Huff: Call-up imminent
By
RotoWire Staff
•
The Rangers will call Huff up from Triple-A Round Rock prior to Thursday's game against the Astros, The Dallas Morning News reports.
Huff is expected to be up with the Rangers on a short-term basis while Jonah Heim is out on paternity leave. He's slashing .241/.302/.431 over 63 plate appearances at Round Rock this season.
