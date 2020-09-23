Huff went 2-for-4 in Tuesday's 7-0 loss to the Diamondbacks.
The Rangers are giving opportunities to young players over the final weeks of the season, and Huff was part of a lineup whose average age was 24 years, 145 days. Six of the nine players were rookies and three never played above High-A. It was also the first batting order that failed to produce a run this season. All of those facts should sound an alarm for anyone considering streaming a Texas starter over the final five game. Huff, who has hit safely in three straight games, has been alternating every other game along with veteran Jeff Mathis.