Huff started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over Oakland.

Huff, who replaced Mitch Garver as the DH, continued a streak of hitting safely when he starts games. He's 13-for-30 over eight games as a starter and hitless in two pinch-hit appearances. Huff will stick around as long as Garver is unable to throw, but the results will make it difficult to send him and his bat back to the minors when Garver is ready to catch again.