Huff will be added to the Rangers' roster prior to Thursday's game against the Angels, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers would have had to add Huff to the 40-man roster this offseason anyway, so they are going to do so a few months early so that they can get a look at him against big-league pitching. Huff's 70-grade raw power is impressive by any standards, let alone compared to other catching prospects. However, he has typically logged horrific BB/K rates (0.16 at Low-A, 0.23 at High-A) and has never played above High-A, so it would be surprising if he does much more than ambush the occassional meatball during this cup of coffee. Jose Trevino (wrist) could be headed to the injured list in a corresponding move, so it would be Huff and Jeff Mathis splitting time behind the dish in the short term.