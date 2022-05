Huff started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and run scored in Monday's 7-4 win over the Dodgers.

Huff has hit safely in all four games while up with the Rangers. With Mitch Garver (elbow) set to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Huff's second stay in the majors is about to end. However at some point, the power-hitting prospect could be a useful bat for the Rangers, whose designated hitter batting average of .205 ranks 24th.