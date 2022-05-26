Huff started at first base and went 1-for-4 with an infield single in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

Huff filled in for a slumping Nathaniel Lowe, who is batting .132 over the last 22 games and has a season-long OPS+ of 82. Normally a catcher, Huff did make 59 starts at first base in the minors between 2018-21. The move makes sense on paper; Huff has hit safely in all seven games in which he's started in the majors this season, going 11-for-27 (.407). If he can handle the assignment defensively -- no mistakes in nine chances Wednesday -- the Rangers can get a better bat in the lineup while Lowe figures out the issues he's having at the plate.