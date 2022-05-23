Huff started at catcher and went 2-for-4 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Astros.

Huff continues his latest stint with the Rangers, backing up Jonah Heim while Mitch Garver serves as the designated hitter. Garver, who missed time due to an elbow injury, has not yet been cleared to throw, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, and will continue to serve as the primary DH. That means Huff should remain in the majors for now. He's batting .435 (10-for-23) with three RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored over seven games. He's hit safely in all six games that he's started.