Huff went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Astros.

Huff went deep twice off Astros starter Jose Urquidy. Those were Huff's second and third homers of the year. The 22-year-old catcher is up to three RBI and four runs scored across 29 plate appearances, but he's also struck out nine times and walked just once.