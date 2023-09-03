Huff went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run Saturday in an extra-inning loss to the Twins.

After being recalled from Triple-A on Friday, Huff got the start at DH on Saturday. He slugged a 430-foot, two-run home run in the second frame in his first major-league plate appearance since Aug. 9 but was taken out in favor of lefty pinch hitter J.P. Martinez two innings later. Both of Huff's long balls this season have come against right-handed hurlers, but he's gone a respectable 5-for-19 with two doubles and two RBI (albeit with nine punchouts) against southpaws.