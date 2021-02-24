Huff suffered a grade 2 hamstring strain while running the bases and will be shut down for two weeks, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Huff will rehab for the next two weeks before the team administers an MRI to determine the next steps. He was not expected to break camp with the Rangers and is now doubtful to get any meaningful at-bats in major-league camp. "Obviously it pushes everything back," manager Chris Woodward said. "It may not impact when we would have called him up, it may impact the amount of at-bats he has before we call him up... He still needs to get reps." Huff made his MLB debut last season when Texas fell out of contention, hitting .355 with three home runs and four RBI in 31 at-bats.