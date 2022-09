Huff went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 10-9 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.

Huff has homered twice in his last three games, and he's up to four for the year. The 24-year-old has gone 8-for-35 (.229) since rejoining the Rangers on Sept. 5. He's slashing .250/.311/.384 with 10 RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base through 122 plate appearances this season.