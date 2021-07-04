Huff (knee) hit a home run that measured 511 feet and was struck at 115 mph for the ACL Rangers on Friday, Nick Trujillo of MLB.com reports.

Huff, who is at the Arizona Complex League, launched that homer during the fourth game of a rehab assignment. The long ball has been Huff's calling card -- he hit 28 homers over two minor-league stops in 2019, then muscled out three over 10 games for the Rangers in 2020. It's uncertain how long his stay in the ACL will be -- he's appeared in five games thus far -- or what the organization plans for his next step. Prior to Huff's MLB introduction in 2020, the highest level reached was a 97-game stint at High-A.