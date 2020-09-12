Huff went 0-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 10-6 loss to the Athletics.
Huff made his MLB debut Friday and it was immediately a busy night for the rookie. Game opener Luis Garcia walked the first three batters before ceding a grand slam, and primary pitcher Jordan Lyles gave up another four runs over the next two innings. The Rangers need Huff with Jose Trevino (wrist) on the injured list and plan to use him regularly as long as Trevino is sidelined. With a doubleheader scheduled Saturday, he should be in the lineup for at least one of those games.