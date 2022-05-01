site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Sam Huff: Makes season debut
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Huff went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Saturday's 3-1 win over Atlanta.
Huff, who was called up Thursday when Jonah Heim was added to the paternity list, made his first start. Heim's leave was scheduled to end Saturday, so Huff may return to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.
