Huff is starting at first base and batting seventh Wednesday against the Angels.

The Rangers will have all three of their catchers in the lineup Wednesday, with Huff making his first major-league start at first base, Jonah Heim behind the plate and Mitch Garver at designated hitter. Huff has appeared in only seven games so far in 2022 and is 10-for-23 with three RBI, two runs and a stolen base, and he could see more action at first base against left-handed pitching when Nathaniel Lowe is on the bench.