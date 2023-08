The Rangers optioned Huff to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

With the return of Jonah Heim (wrist) from the injured list Sunday, Huff will be pushed off the Rangers' active roster. The 25-year-old backstop went 7-for-26 (.269) with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored during his latest stint in the majors, though he likely won't return to Texas again this season barring an injury to one of the Rangers' three active catchers.