Huff (hamstring) underwent surgery to have a loose body removed from his knee and will be sidelined about eight weeks, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old landed on the injured list with a hamstring injury to open the season, but he was also apparently battling a knee issue. It's expected to be about eight weeks before Huff will be cleared to hit in games, but his ability to work behind the plate this season is currently up in the air.