Huff went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the 7-2 win over the Angels on Sunday.

Huff took Patrick Sandoval deep for his first big-league long ball and RBI in the fourth inning. The backstop has slashed .188/.235/.438 since being promoted Sept. 10. It currently looks like he will continue sharing the catching duties with Jeff Mathis during the season's final week, though his playing time could be reduced if Jose Trevino (wrist) is able to return from the injured list.