Huff (shoulder) caught two innings and drew a walk in his lone plate appearance in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Rockies in Cactus League play.

Huff returned to action for the first time since last Wednesday, when he sustained a right shoulder injury in a game against the Padres. The Rangers never expressed much concern about the condition of Huff's shoulder, and his ability to check back in behind the plate less than a week later suggests he'll be ready to go for the start of the regular season.