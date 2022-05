Huff went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI for Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

After a brief callup to the majors, Huff has shown off his power stroke with three home runs over the two games since he returned to the Express. The home run potential is what draws attention to Huff, and the 24-year-old is slashing .258/.329/.561 with a .890 OPS, six home runs and 14 RBIs in 17 games.