Huff hit a combined .278/.335/.509 with 28 home runs between Low-A Hickory and High-A Down East over 127 games in 2019.

Huff was a big mover in the organization, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. He was off the radar prior to 2019, but his power warranted an early promotion to Down East, and he won the MVP at the All-Star Futures Game in July. He moved to the second-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline while Baseball America pegs him at No. 99 on their top-100 list. The big-time power is the skill that grabs the most attention, but he strikes out a ton and is still a work in progress as a receiver, particularly at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds. That's big for a catcher. The Rangers plan to have him open at Double-A Frisco, where he will be managed by former MLB catcher Bobby Wilson.