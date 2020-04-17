Rangers' Sam Huff: Shows off power stroke
Huff hit a combined .278/.335/.509 with 28 home runs between Low-A Hickory and High-A Down East over 127 games in 2019.
Huff was a big mover in the organization, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. He was off the radar prior to 2019, but his power warranted an early promotion to Down East, and he won the MVP at the All-Star Futures Game in July. He moved to the second-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline while Baseball America pegs him at No. 99 on their top-100 list. The big-time power is the skill that grabs the most attention, but he strikes out a ton and is still a work in progress as a receiver, particularly at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds. That's big for a catcher. The Rangers plan to have him open at Double-A Frisco, where he will be managed by former MLB catcher Bobby Wilson.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Profile: Vaughn's fast track
White Sox prospect Andrew Vaughn profiles as a dangerous hitter who may be ready soon.
-
Best sleepers, breakouts, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Pick Keller
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Prospect Profile: Kelenic moving fast
Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic has the makings of a future Fantasy star.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Encarnacion
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.