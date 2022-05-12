site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Sam Huff: Singles in return
Huff started at catcher and went 1-for-3 in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to Kansas City.
Huff was called up after the Rangers placed Mitch Garver (elbow) on the injured list. The power-hitting prospect will back up Jonah Heim while Garver is unavailable.
