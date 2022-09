Huff started at catcher and went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Cleveland.

Huff was the catcher du jour after sitting the previous two games. Jonah Heim and Kevin Plawecki made starts before Huff returned to the lineup. Since being called in September, Huff is batting .207 (6-for-29) with two homers, one double, two walks, four RBI and two runs scored while striking out 32.3% of the time.