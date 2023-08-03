Huff started at catcher and went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 11-1 win over the White Sox.

Huff recorded hits in his first three plate appearances in what was his best game of the season. He's scuffled in multiple short stints in the majors this season, most recently going 1-for-11 over five games during his third tour. With Jonah Heim (wrist) landing on the injured list, Huff and Mitch Garver are splitting the catching chores. The Rangers have since added defensive specialist Austin Hedges, but according to Justice delos Santos and Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, the Garver/Huff duo will continue to get the bulk of playing time behind the plate, while Hedges gives manager Bruce Bochy roster and lineup flexibility until Heim returns.