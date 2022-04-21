Howard (finger) will be activated off the injured list and start Friday's game in Oakland, Doug Miller of MLB.com reports.
Texas manager Chris Woodward confirmed the news that Howard would start barring any unforeseen circumstances. The right-hander has been on the 10-day IL with a blister after coughing up six runs and four home runs in three innings in his season debut against Toronto.
