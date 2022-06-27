Texas manager Chris Woodward said Howard could eventually slot into the major-league rotation but not immediately, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

After the Rangers optioned Taylor Hearn to Triple-A Round Rock, where he'll transition from starter to a multi-inning bullpen role, Texas seeks a solution for the back end of the rotation. The club can get back with four starters until July 5. Howard has been the best of breed at Round Rock, hitting his stride over the last five starts with a 3.24 ERA, 28 strikeouts and 11 walks in 25 innings. He's yet to throw more than five innings, but Howard could be serviceable by early July.