Howard was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.

Howard made his season debut Friday after missing the first two months of the season with a lat strain, and it couldn't have gone much worse. The Rays bullied him to the tune of four runs in one third of an inning, as he walked one batter, hit another and gave up four hits. Per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, the Rangers believe they called Howard up too early, as he joined the team after making just two rehab outings. He'll continue to get stretched out in the minors and is a potential rotation option if the Rangers get hit with more injuries, but his career 7.39 ERA means the team probably won't be happy to look his way.