The Rangers acquired Duggar (oblique) from the Giants on Thursday in exchange for Willie Calhoun and cash considerations, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Duggar played in just 12 games this year before hitting the 60-day injured list with a left oblique strain. He's spent the maximum amount of time on his rehab assignment, struggling ot a .550 OPS in 14 games, so the Giants had to make a decision on his future. That decision turned out to be a trade rather than a return to the active roster, though he'll presumably join the Rangers' big-league squad shortly. Duggar gives his new team a good glove in center field but hasn't done much at the plate across parts of five seasons in the majors, hitting a modest .242/.297/.377. That may leave him stuck as the fourth outfielder in Texas, though beating out Leody Taveras for at-bats may not be particularly hard.