Rangers' Tanner Scheppers: Designated for assignment
Scheppers was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Saturday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Paulo Espino was brought in from Milwaukee and Scheppers was bumped to make room on the 40-man roster. A supplemental first-round pick in 2009, Scheppers was outstanding out of the bullpen in 2013 (1.88 ERA), but he was never the same after a failed attempt at transitioning to the rotation the following spring. He will now be subjected to waivers.
