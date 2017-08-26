Play

Scheppers was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Saturday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Paulo Espino was brought in from Milwaukee and Scheppers was bumped to make room on the 40-man roster. A supplemental first-round pick in 2009, Scheppers was outstanding out of the bullpen in 2013 (1.88 ERA), but he was never the same after a failed attempt at transitioning to the rotation the following spring. He will now be subjected to waivers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast