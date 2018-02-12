Tanner Scheppers: Headed overseas
Scheppers signed a contract to play in Japan in 2018, Joey Hayden of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Scheppers spent the majority of the 2017 campaign at Triple-A Round Rock, posting an unremarkable 4.84 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 48.1 innings of work. He saw some brief action with the Rangers, though his struggles continued as he allowed three runs in four innings of work. Scheppers will now look to get his career back on track in the Japanese Pacific League in what will be his age 31 season.
