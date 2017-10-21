Scheppers has decided to become a free agent, Brandon Warne of The Athletic reports.

Scheppers spent the vast majority of 2017 in Triple-A, but struggled to match the numbers he posted earlier in his career that earned him a promotion to the top level. He will attempt to improve his numbers by going the change-of-scenery route.

